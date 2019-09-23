Teen gets hefty sentence in murder case

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 19-year-old Gulfport teen has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Officials say Kobe Augustine, who was convicted by a jury in August, was the suspect in a January 2016 shooting near 19th Street between 47th Avenue and 48th in Gulfport, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

When police arrived to the scene, they found Nigel Poole, 16, lying in the grass with two gunshot wounds to his face.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital and then to USA Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Later in the investigation, forensics teams determined that “the victim was shot twice in the left side of his face, with the bullets fracturing his skull and causing damage to his brain before exiting the right side of his head,” said ADA Jason Josef, who prosecuted the case with Matthew Burrell.

Friends of both teens testified that as soon as Poole and Augustine walked away on the day of the shooting, they heard gunshots, according to the release.

Witnesses said Augustine told them that a car was shooting at them, but they heard Augustine admit to the shooting later on. Police found Augustine under his bed on the night of the shooting.

At the sentencing last week, Gulfport Detective Sgt. Christopher Werner testified that since Augustine has been in custody, he has received 22 major rules violation reports at the Harrison County jail, including multiple citations for threatening and assaulting other inmates and corrections officers.

After Augustine’s family asked Judge Lawrence Bourgeois for leniency, Bourgeois stated that it was a sad commentary on where we are as a society that one young man lost his life and another (Augustine) threw his life away because of his decision to kill Poole, the release stated.