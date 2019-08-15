A ‘goofy, fun-loving’ boy was shot twice in the face in Gulfport. His killer was 15.

Kobe Jaquan Augustine, 15, is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nigel Poole.

A jury deliberated for just 4 hours before convicting a Gulfport teen of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 16-year-old friend.

Nigel Poole, also of Gulfport, was shot twice in the face on Jan. 23, 2016, in a grass alleyway north of 19th Street between 47th and 48th avenues, according to a release from District Attorney Joel Smith.

Kobe Augustine was 15 then and told other friends who were with he and Poole at the time of the shooting that a car had driven by and shot at both of them. Augustine was later overheard telling someone he had actually shot Poole, and witnesses said they saw Augustine pull the trigger.

Police found Augustine, 19, hiding under his bed on the night of the shooting, according to testimony delivered in the three-day trial.

Poole was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, then transported to University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile. He died from his injuries the next day.

A medical examiner testified that Poole was shot twice in the left side of his face.

AMANDA McCOY/SUN HERALD Friends gather on Monday, January 25, 2016 for a memorial for Nigel Poole near the scene of his Jan. 25 murder in Gulfport.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Josef, who prosecuted the case with Matthew Burrell, said the bullets fractured Poole’s skull, “causing tremendous damage to his brain.”

Friends told the Sun Herald in 2016 that Poole was a “goofy, fun-loving kid.”

The defense argued that Augustine acted in self-defense, saying the teen fired the gun because Poole was trying to recover a gun that belonged to him.

Gulfport police Sgt. Christopher Werner testified that Augustine gave “multiple different stories” during an interview after his arrest, according to the release.

Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois will sentence Augustine on Sept. 16. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is 40 years in prison.