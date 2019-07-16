Crime
Human remains found in Gautier identified as missing man
Christian Burbine has been identified as the man whose partially-decomposed remains were found last week on Dolphin Drive in Gautier, Deputy Coroner Carole Anne Fagan said Tuesday.
Burbine, 29, of Gautier, had been reported missing in early July, the coroner said.
The cause and manner of his death are pending further testing.
Burbine’s body was discovered July 11.
Gautier police are investigating.
To report information, call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
