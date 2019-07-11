Crime

Partially-decomposed body found off Dolphin Drive in Gautier, police say

A partially-decomposed body was discovered Thursday morning in a wooded area off of Dolphin Drive in Gautier, according to Gautier Police Chief Dante Elbin.

The remains were found around 9:25 a.m. south of the railroad tracks.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and an investigating is underway.

To report information, call Gautier police at 228-497-2486.

The Sun Herald will update this article as information becomes.

Margaret Baker

Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.

