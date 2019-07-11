Partially-decomposed body found off Dolphin Drive in Gautier, police say

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A partially-decomposed body was discovered Thursday morning in a wooded area off of Dolphin Drive in Gautier, according to Gautier Police Chief Dante Elbin.

The remains were found around 9:25 a.m. south of the railroad tracks.

The Jackson County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and an investigating is underway.





To report information, call Gautier police at 228-497-2486.

The Sun Herald will update this article as information becomes.