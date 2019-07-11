Crime
Partially-decomposed body found off Dolphin Drive in Gautier, police say
A partially-decomposed body was discovered Thursday morning in a wooded area off of Dolphin Drive in Gautier, according to Gautier Police Chief Dante Elbin.
The remains were found around 9:25 a.m. south of the railroad tracks.
The Jackson County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and an investigating is underway.
To report information, call Gautier police at 228-497-2486.
The Sun Herald will update this article as information becomes.
