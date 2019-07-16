Moss Point man shot to death at Gautier gas station. Police need help finding suspect

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

Gautier police are investigating the shooting death of a Moss Point man as a homicide, police Lt. Jerry Killingsworth said.

Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to a report on June 15 of an injured man at Pure gas station on the 2200 block of Ladnier Road.

The man, identified Tuesday by Deputy Chief Coroner Carole Anne Fagan as Courtney Todd, 38, of Moss Point, later died of his injuries.

Police said the suspect in the deadly shooting left the scene in a gold Chevrolet pickup and headed north on Ladnier Road.

In an unrelated case, Gautier police are waiting on autopsy results and other testing to determine the cause of death and identity of partially-decomposed human remains discovered on Dolphin Drive last week.

An investigation into both cases is ongoing.

To report information, call Gautier police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.