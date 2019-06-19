Cameras at mother’s house recorded Darian Atkinson changing after cop killing, detective says

Couple fled with children as suspect shot, killed Biloxi police officer, detective testified Gulfport detective Jimmy Jewel gives witness statements during the preliminary hearing for alleged officer shooter, 19-year-old Darian Atkinson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gulfport detective Jimmy Jewel gives witness statements during the preliminary hearing for alleged officer shooter, 19-year-old Darian Atkinson.

Surveillance video from his mother’s house shows Darian Atkinson changing out of clothes that would identified him as the shooter in the killing of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen, an investigator said Wednesday.

Police Det. Samuel Jewell testified at preliminary hearing that co-defendants, two of his brothers and friends, were gathered around Atkinson in a semi-circle as he changed in the early morning hours of May 6.

Described by authorities as an “ambush,” McKeithen was shot nine times in the Biloxi Police Department parking lot May 5. He was wounded five times, and a sixth bullet grazed his face. Three other shots were stopped by his bulletproof vest.

Jewell said that Akinson, 19, met his brothers after the shooting at his mother’s Biloxi home, where the family had surveillance cameras mounted inside and outside the residence..

After the testimony, Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain found enough evidence to let a grand jury decide whether brothers Davian and Wanya Atkinson should be tried on charges of being accessories after the fact to capital murder. The crime carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Two other co-defendants, Latavian Dalentez Brice, 20, and Joshua Michael Kovac, 21, waived their preliminary hearing and their cases will go directly to a grand jury for indictments.

The preliminary hearing for a fifth defendant, Andre Anderson Sullivan Jr., 18, of Biloxi, has been delayed until an attorney is appointed for him. He had initially said he would hire his own attorney.

Fountain denied motions to reduce the bonds of $500,000 each for the co-defendants.

Davian Atkinson, Jewell said, also gave Darian Atkinson a ride to Wiggins, where Davian Atkinson went on to work at his job at a lumber company.

Darian Atkinson was arrested in Wiggins on May 6.

Moving guns, a change of clothes

The video cameras at the home of Atkinson’s mother and stepfather captured a great deal of activity around the house after the shooting, Jewell said.

In the early-morning hours of May 6, Jewell said Davian Atkinson helped his stepfather remove guns from the house because the Atkinson brothers’ mother, Pamela Wilson, is a convicted felon.

Later that morning, Darian Atkinson’s mother reported her son, Darian Atkinson, was causing a disturbance and trespassing.

However, Jewell said, the officer that went to the house then didn’t recognized Darian Atkinson as the suspect in the May 5 shooting death Biloxi Police Officer Robert “Mack” McKeithen.

When police got to the mother’s home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., Darian Atkinson had already ditched the dark clothing and red beanie cap he was wearing at the time of the cop’s killing, Jewell said.

‘Respect the shooter’

Once Darian Atkinson was taken into custody, Jewell said, he didn’t want to cooperate with authorities. He didn’t want his picture taken, though it was taken anyway, and he even made off-handed remarks, such as “respect the shooter” to authorities.

But before Darian Atkinson was taken into custody, he also made other comments noted by law enforcement.

He called a girlfriend, who wanted to know why he shot the police officer. Darian Atkinson told her something to the effect of “because I’m crazy,” the girlfriend told authorities.