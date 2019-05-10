Fifth person arrested in connection to the shooting death of Officer Robert McKeithen

Fallen officer Robert McKeithen’s body, draped in flag, is home in Biloxi Gulfport police tweeted a video of fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen's body being transported in Biloxi. The body was draped with an American flag. McKeithen was shot in the line of duty at the Biloxi police station. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gulfport police tweeted a video of fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen's body being transported in Biloxi. The body was draped with an American flag. McKeithen was shot in the line of duty at the Biloxi police station.

A fifth person has been arrested on an accessory charge of aiding in the escape of the teen accused in the shooting death of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen.

Gulfport police arrested Andre Sullivan, 18, of Biloxi, late Thursday. He is among four others now in custody on charges of accessory after the fact to capital murder.

Joshua Michael Kovach, 21, and Dalentez Latavian Brice, 20, were picked up late Wednesday night on accessory charges, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Thursday morning.

At the time of Brice’s arrest, he was already out of jail on a $50,000 bond for a charge of statutory rape. He was arrested on that charge in January.

Darian T. Atkinson, 19, of Biloxi, is accused of shooting McKeithen, 57, in the parking lot of the Biloxi Lopez Quave Public Safety Center on Sunday night.

Atkinson’s brother, Davian Atkinson, 21, was the first arrested on an accessory charge of aiding in his brother’s escape from capture.

All four charged as accessories are being held at the Harrison County jail, each on bonds set at $500,000.