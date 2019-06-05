Ex-Pascagoula city manager and comptroller ordered to pay thousands after auditor’s probe

How to tell if the money you have is real Let this video from uscurrency.gov help you understand the main security features across all U.S. banknotes to help quickly, easily, and discreetly determine if a note is genuine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Let this video from uscurrency.gov help you understand the main security features across all U.S. banknotes to help quickly, easily, and discreetly determine if a note is genuine.

The State Auditor’s Office has issued a demand for $54, 215.17 in payments from former Pascagoula City Manager Joe Huffman and former city comptroller Robert Parker to cover investigative costs and accrued interest related to their “improper” financial management of bond proceeds.

State Auditor Shad White announced the demand in a news release Wednesday. An investigation began after the state received a complaint about a possible violation related to $27 million in bond agreements the city had entered into in December 2014 and June 2017.

The bonds, White said, should have been deposited into a bank account separate from the city’s general fund account to “ensure adherence to bond terms,” which mandated the bond revenue be spent on city infrastructure and other specified projects in the Flagship city.

Their actions resulted in what appeared to be $14 million in missing funds, prompting layoffs and other action in the city.

The investigation, White said, showed that Huffman and Parker knew what they were doing when they “improperly transferred” the bond proceeds in the city’s general fund.

Though no criminal wrongdoing was found, White said, the actions of the former city manager and comptroller ultimately cost the city $31,500 in interest revenue. White also said his office is able to pursue civil litigation based on the findings.

“It also created the illusion of a budget surplus,” White said. “While payments for bond debt were made in a timely fashion, and no money was stolen from the city of Pascagoula, mixing bond money into the general fund account is improper.”

“The taxpayers of Pascagoula should know that $14 million is not missing from their account, but millions in bond money was spent on general operations in 2014 and 2017,” he said. “These laws about bond money exist for an important reason. They exist to make sure policymakers don’t tell the public they are taking on a bond debt for one purpose but then actually spend the money on something else. They exist to avoid confusion about how much a city or county actually has to spend on general expenditures, like salaries and administration.”

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said the results of the investigation went before a grand jury, but they did not find that any criminal wrongdoing occurred.

“The law about spending bond money was not followed in this case, creating a lot of turmoil in Pascagoula,” McIlrath said. “The State Auditor’s Office conducted a thorough investigation into the city of Pascagoula’s finances, as a result of concerns brought to them and my office by Mayor (Dane) Maxwell.”

Parker’s cash demand accounts for $47,395.91, with Huffman’s cash demand being $6,819,26 to cover the loss of interest revenue during their tenure in office.

Surety bonds are similar to insurance in that they are designed to protect the taxpayers from corruption, White said.

Should Huffman and Parker fails to pay the money owed within 30 days, White said, the case will be passed on the state Attorney General’s office for civil litigation to recover the money that is owed.