Raising taxes, selling parks are two ideas to fix Pascagoula’s $14M crisis. Here’s the full list.

If Pascagoula city leaders use a tax hike to help get out of a recently discovered financial hole, then property owners could be looking at $260 more a year on a $200,000 home — that’s $160 or more for the city on top of $100 the school system has fought for.
City leaders only have a few weeks to decide. The budget is due. And budgets aren’t supposed to be in the red.
A recent special audit uncovered the city has $14 million less to spend than budgeted and is essentially broke. The money in the bank is mostly bond money that needs to be spent on the projects the bonds were issued for.
It appears the city has been spending beyond its means for years, living on false estimates of the money coming in.
Documents gave the appearance that everything was fine. The auditor hired told the City Council, however, that nothing indicated money had disappeared or that anyone was personally profiting. However, the city has been using bond money to cover its debt since 2015.
The sales tax is stable and the value of property has not deteriorated. But the city doesn’t have the money it thought it did.
A cornerstone in the plan so far is to raise taxes. “We — all being extremely financially conservative — never would we have thought we would recommend a tax increase,” Ryan Frederic, city manager and attorney, said. “But we can’t come up with a way to get out of this, and quickly, without raising taxes.”
One of the city’s considerations is putting public parks up for sale. Mayor Dane Maxwell suggested the land could be sold for development.
So here’s the plan — proposed in public meetings — to get out of the hole within 2 to 3 years:
▪ Make a decision on the tax increase in the next few weeks: 8.4 mills is recommended. That would be $168 for a $200,000 home. The school system increase will be closer to 5 mills.
▪ Combining contracts with Utility Partners, the private public works firm, which will lay off about 11 workers and save the city $500,000.
▪ City workers will pay more for health care — $50 across the board increase, which means single employees will begin paying $50 a month, when before they paid nothing. Increase co-pays to $10 and change pharmacy providers.
▪ Cut 10 of the 2017 full-time city jobs, cut three of 60 part-time positions and eliminate 21 summer and temporary help and one contract employee.
▪ Freeze employee merit pay raises for a savings of $207,000 in one year, and stop the benefit of tuition reimbursement for education and refunding the cost of employee certifications (even if necessary to keep the job) for at lease a year.
▪ Outsource the summer programs for children and end the partnership with the Boys & Girls Club for after-school care.
▪ Close the Scranton Floating Museum, a shrimp boat on the Pascagoula River, and the Scranton Nature Center at I.G. Levy Park.
▪ Consider selling the gas system.
▪ Consider listing for sale right away for Pat Wilson Park, B.B. Jennings Park and Pine Street Park and as early as next year, the 12th Street Complex and the north portion of I.G. Levy Park, where the Scranton Nature Center is.
▪ Reduce cleaning services to three public buildings — including the Recreation Center and Senior Center — and ask employees to clean up after themselves in the others. Renegotiating grass mowing.
▪ Ask Jackson County for help with roads.
Comments