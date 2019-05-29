Shooter, 13, grabbed gun from backpack and fired at girls at Gulfport pool, witnesses say

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

A 13-year-old charged as an adult in a shooting was witnessed grabbing a silver and black revolver from a pink backpack and firing at two girls, a court report says.

The alleged teen shooter was at a pool in the 10900 block of East Taylor Road in Gulfport when police received a report of the shooting about 7:30 p.m. on May 21.

Both girls were bleeding but suffering non life-threatening injuries when officers found them.

Gulfport police officers and detectives said the girls were injured by projectile from the bullet that broke down into metallic fragments once it hit the pavement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After the shooting, witnesses told police they saw the teen walk back over to where the book bag was sitting and place the gun back inside it before leaving the area.

Both girls were taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport for treatment.

The minor was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.

He is jailed in Harrison County on a total bond of $100,000 set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

The teen’s preliminary hearing is Wednesday, during which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case over to a grand jury for indictment.