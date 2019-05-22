13-year-old in custody, charged as an adult in Gulfport shooting, police say. Here’s more.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 13-year-old boy from Gulfport is being charged as an adult after he allegedly shot two juvenile girls.

The shooting happened on the 10000 block of East Taylor Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a Gulfport Police Department release.

The girls were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The boy is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He’s being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on $50,000 bond for each count.

If you have information about this crime, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959, or Crimestoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 1-877-787-5898.





Note: The SunHerald will not release the name or mugshot of the suspect due to his age.