Man arrested after more than 120 tires were stolen from Slidell car dealership

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Slidell car dealership.

More arrests are expected after more than 100 wheels and tires off 31 cars were taken from Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell, according to WDSU. The merchandise totaled more than $120,000.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal told WDSU the suspects appeared to be “no amateurs.”

He said the suspects “defeated locks, alarms, surveillance video and manipulated exterior lights in the parking lot so they could work in darkness”, WDSU reported.

Surveillance video captured the suspects walking across the dealership to cut the locks of the side entrance, Fandal said. Minutes later, a U-haul was seen entering the rear parking lot of the dealership, they loaded the truck and pulled off.

The suspects appeared to be two men wearing all black clothing with white shoes, according to WDSU.

Slidell police have not released the name or mugshot of the man in custody, but they are set to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., according to WWL-TV.