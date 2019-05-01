Suspects in U-Haul steal more than 130 tires from Slidell car dealership, reports say

Brand new concept to stop car burglaries! The Davie Police Department urges people to lock their doors as the first step in preventing a vehicle burglary. Don't make it easy for criminals by leaving your vehicle unlocked. In 2016, 47% of burglaries in Davie occurred to unlocked vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Davie Police Department urges people to lock their doors as the first step in preventing a vehicle burglary. Don't make it easy for criminals by leaving your vehicle unlocked. In 2016, 47% of burglaries in Davie occurred to unlocked vehicles.

Multiple cars were left propped on blocks after more than 130 tires were stolen from Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell.

Bowers said the incident happened at 3 a.m. on April 27, according to WDSU-TV.

The suspects came in driving a U-haul truck, cut the lock at the dealership with bolt cutters and stole 134 tires off 31 cars in about 45 minutes, WDSU reported.

A Facebook post by Debbie Lynn shows rows of vehicles missing their rear tires.

Bowers said he is offering a lucrative cash reward of $25,000 for information on the suspects, KATC reported.

According to The Advocate, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal and the owner of the dealership will discuss the theft at a press conference Wednesday.