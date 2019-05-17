How did Darian Atkinson get another school’s shirt? Second brother charged goes before judge.

Second brother arrested for helping alleged Biloxi officer shooter, brings arrests total to six Wanya Toquest Atkinson, 20, was arrested and charged with the accessory after the fact in connection to the slaying of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen. This is the second Atkinson brother to be charged for helping 19-year-old Darian Atkinson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wanya Toquest Atkinson, 20, was arrested and charged with the accessory after the fact in connection to the slaying of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen. This is the second Atkinson brother to be charged for helping 19-year-old Darian Atkinson.

The fifth man accused of trying to help Darian Atkinson avoid arrest after the killing of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen had an initial court appearance Friday morning.

Wanya Toquest Atkinson, 20, of Ocean Springs, and three others are accused of providing his brother a change of clothes after the fatal shooting. He also withheld details about the location of certain evidence in the case, court records say.

Darian Atkinson, a Biloxi High School graduate, was pictured in a St. Martin High School shirt, dark sweatpants and white shoes after his arrest in Stone County. Before the shooting, surveillance footage showed him walking into the police station wearing a red beanie hat, a dark T-shirt, dark shorts and black athletic shoes with red trim.

On Friday, Wanya Atkinson asked for a court-appointed attorney before Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong. He is being held at the Harrison County jail on a $500,000 bond previously set by Judge Albert Fountain.

Another brother, Davian Atkinson, 21, of Biloxi, is accused of giving his brother a ride and cellphone to make calls after the shooting.

Darian is charged with capital murder in the ambush-style killing of McKeithen in the parking lot of the Biloxi police station on May 5. His next court appearance is June 18 in Harrison County Court for a preliminary hearing.

Others arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to capital murder are: Andre Sullivan, 18, Joshua Michael Kovach, 21, and Dalentez Latavian Brice, 20, all of Biloxi. They are accused of providing Darian clothes after the shooting.

All five charged as accessories are set for preliminary hearings on June 19.

The investigation into McKeithen’s killing remains active.

Gulfport Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are heading up the investigation for the Biloxi Police Department.