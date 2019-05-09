Man considered armed and dangerous wanted for questioning in fatal Gulfport shooting

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A Bay. St. Louis man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Wednesday in the 600 block of 25th street.

Delfred Lewis Jr., 20, died of a single gunshot wound at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said Thursday.

Gulfport police are investigating the shooting.

Police are asking the public to report any sightings of Trellis “TJ” Burnett, a man considered armed and dangerous and wanted for questioning in the case.

An investigation began after police responded to a report of shots fired just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police found Lewis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 with tips.