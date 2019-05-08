Crime
One dead after Gulfport shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in Gulfport this afternoon.
According to city police, authorities responded just before 3 p.m. to the 600 block of 25th Street.
Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
About a dozen people have gathered to watch police. Most of the street is blocked off with crime scene tape.
Police said they do not believe the shooting poses a threat to the general safety of Gulfport residents.
