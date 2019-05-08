One dead after Gulfport shooting

Gulfport Police Chief describes officer-involved shooting Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania describes the scene on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, where one of his officers encountered an armed man outside a pawn shop on U.S. 49. Shots were fired and the man was injured. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania describes the scene on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, where one of his officers encountered an armed man outside a pawn shop on U.S. 49. Shots were fired and the man was injured.

One man is dead after a shooting in Gulfport this afternoon.

According to city police, authorities responded just before 3 p.m. to the 600 block of 25th Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

About a dozen people have gathered to watch police. Most of the street is blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police said they do not believe the shooting poses a threat to the general safety of Gulfport residents.



