Crime

One dead after Gulfport shooting

Gulfport Police Chief describes officer-involved shooting

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania describes the scene on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, where one of his officers encountered an armed man outside a pawn shop on U.S. 49. Shots were fired and the man was injured. By
Up Next
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania describes the scene on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, where one of his officers encountered an armed man outside a pawn shop on U.S. 49. Shots were fired and the man was injured. By

One man is dead after a shooting in Gulfport this afternoon.

According to city police, authorities responded just before 3 p.m. to the 600 block of 25th Street.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

About a dozen people have gathered to watch police. Most of the street is blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police said they do not believe the shooting poses a threat to the general safety of Gulfport residents.

  Comments  