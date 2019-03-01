Crime

Man found shot to death at Gulfport home is city's 5th homicide of 2019

Sun Herald

March 01, 2019

Gulfport police say they are investigating a shooting death in the 500 block of 26th Street, off of Hewes Avenue.

Chief Leonard Papania confirmed a man was found dead with gunshot wounds and it is being investigated as a homicide.

A relative told the Sun Herald the man was found in a shed behind the house around 2 or 3 a.m. Friday.

It is the fifth homicide in the city this year, and the second shooting at the same address since January 2018, when a man was shot in the leg in the front yard.

Police said then that two men were involved in an ongoing dispute and one was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After the shooting, neighbors told the Sun Herald they could hear the victim pleading with more than one person as they kicked him before he was shot.

Police were looking for Marvin Ray McMillian on a charge of aggravated assault, but when they attempted to arrest him in March, he barricaded himself inside a home on Cleveland Avenue.

Negotiators spoke with him for about four hours before he started firing shots at officers, police said.

Officers returned fire and McMillian died at the scene.

A Sun Herald reporter is on the scene and we will update this story as more information is available.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania held a press conference Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, to identify two people found shot to death just after midnight. He also gave an update on a killing involving a machete and a homeless camp.

By

