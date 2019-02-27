Two people found shot to death in Gulfport home, police say

Gulfport police officers found two people shot to death in a residence just after midnight Wednesday, officials say.
Officers responded to a complaint of a firearm being shot at about 12:15 a.m., said Sgt. James Griffin in a press release.
Two people were found with gunshot wounds and medical personnel pronounced them dead, he said.
The residence is in the 3000 block of 8th Avenue, which is just off Pass Road near Central Elementary School.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information should contact the Gulfport Police Department 228-868-5959 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or calling 1-877-787-5898.
Police have not released any more information, and the Sun Herald will update this story as more details are available.
Comments