Body found in Vancleave wasn’t killed, police say. But 2 men have been arrested.

A man’s body found last month in Vancleave woods died of natural causes, officials say, and he wasn’t killed as first suspected.

However, two men have been arrested, Biloxi police said Thursday.

The body of a man in his mid-50s was found by a county worker on Dec. 19 off Seaman Road near Jim Ramsay Road. It appeared he’d been there several days, Chief Deputy Sheriff John Ledbetter said at the time.

The man had no identification on him, and officials have not released his name.

Officials were investigating it as a homicide, but an autopsy revealed that wasn’t the case.

Maj. Christopher De Back said the man actually died in Biloxi, in the 200 block of Couevas Street, and was taken to Vancleave. The man’s vehicle was missing, police said, and later found in Ocean Springs.

On Thursday, Biloxi police arrested John William Carrick, 60, of Biloxi, and Jeffrey Tyler Witt, 45, of Ocean Springs. Both faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, and Witt faces a charge of felony motor vehicle taking.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Witt’s bond at $75,000 and Carrick’s bond at $5,000. They were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be brought.