A body was found in Vancleave woods. It’s a possible homicide, deputy says.

Investigators are trying to identify the body of a man found in woods off Seaman Road near Jim Ramsay Road in Vancleave.
A county maintenance worker found the body before 8 a.m. Wednesday about 50 yards from the road, Chief Deputy Sheriff John Ledbetter said.
It appears the body had been in the woods for several days, he said.
The death is under investigation as a homicide.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
SunHerald.com will update this report when details become available.
Comments