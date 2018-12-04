Body found near Creosote Road in Gulfport, police say

Police and the Harrison County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the 14000 block of Creosote Road.
Police were searching the area near the Dollar General store on Creosote, just east of Three Rivers Road, late Tuesday afternoon, police Sgt. James Griffin said.
Griffin tweeted an alert about the discovery at 4:32 p.m.
Details were not immediately clear.
Griffin said police and the coroner’s office are trying to figure out what happened.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.
It’s the second homicide investigation since early Sunday, when Shawn Taylor Jr. was shot to death on Klein Road in the city’s Orange Grove area.
Comments