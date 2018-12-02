Vehicle involved in Gulfport man’s homicide, coroner says

Police found a Gulfport man dead after responding to a call of shots fired early Sunday in a neighborhood on Klein Road in the Orange Grove area, officials said.
A vehicle was involved in the homicide of 23-year-old Shawn Taylor Jr., Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said.
Police are still trying to piece together what happened and who was involved, Switzer said.
Police say someone reported shots fired on Klein Road at 2:34 a.m.
Taylor was found dead on the side of the road in the 11900 block of Klein Road, officials said. The area is just south of the Harmony subdivision.
Taylor apparently tried to get away or run for help.
Police believe Taylor was outside a vehicle when he was shot at Klein and New Haven Court, Switzer said. The first officer to reach the scene found his body a block over at Klein and Ashford Court, Switzerland said.
Klein Road runs on the north and south sides of Dedeaux Road. The neighborhood where Taylor was shot is north of Dedeaux Road, just west of Three Rivers Road.
Switzer said Taylor’s body will be taken to Jackson for an autopsy on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at 1-878-787-5898.
