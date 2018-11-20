Man wounded in shooting with Gulfport officers has mental issues, his attorney says

A man wounded in a downtown shooting has had surgery after what the Gulfport police chief has described as an exchange of gunfire with officers.
Anthony Moody was shot Monday afternoon, sustaining two gunshot wounds, said attorney Michael Crosby, who identified Moody as one of his clients.
“He was shot from behind, with one bullet shattering his arm and the other in the back through the abdomen,” Crosby said.
Moody has mental issues but is not a violent person, Crosby said, describing him as “somewhat childlike, so I find it extremely hard to believe that Anthony would have had possession of a gun.”
Moody had surgery on an arm Tuesday morning, he said.
It first appeared that Moody was running from someone who shot him, Crosby said.
“It may not have been police that shot him,” he said.
No other injuries have been reported.
But Crosby said the owner of a car with a bullet hole and a bullet in the backseat floorboard showed up at his office Tuesday morning. The man was parked at the barber shop across from Crosby’s office and was in the shop at the time of the shooting, he said.
The man said police were aiming their guns in the direction of his car and a bullet pierced his car on the driver’s side through the edge of the backseat window, Crosby said.
Crosby said he called the District Attorney’s Office to report the evidence and the DA’s Office sent police to collect the bullet and photograph the car.
Questions remain surrounding the shooting.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos, spokesperson for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, declined to answer questions, saying they are part of the investigation.
The shooting
Police Chief Leonard Papania said police had received a call of a disturbance about 4 p.m. Monday at the Gulfport Public Library in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue, also known as U.S. 49.
The nature of the alleged disturbance wasn’t clear.
Papania said officers saw a man matching the description given, and saw the man run into 24-Hour Quick Cash & Pawn near 21st Street. The two-story business has the words “We pawn jewelry” painted on its yellow-sided building.
The man left the pawn shop quickly, the police chief said.
“The individual was armed and the officers engaged in gunfire,” Papania said.
Samuel Bacote was working at One Call Paul Barber Shop nearby when he heard two shots fired.
“I heard pow, pow,” Bacote said. “I said this can’t be fireworks.”
Bacote said he looked out the window and saw a man limping and running north. Bacote ran outside, and said he heard police tell the man to surrender. He saw police draw weapons, but said he heard no further shots and saw Bacote fall in the median of the divided highway.
Moody apparently ran about four blocks before he fell.
Another man, Thomas Ginn, said he was parked in a van on 20th Street near the pawn shop. Ginn said he heard five or six shots and then saw police arrive and an ambulance drive off.
Police closed several blocks of the highway during the investigation Monday night.
Papania said police notified the District Attorney’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. MBI will be the lead investigative agency, a standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.
It’s unclear if police have recovered a firearm or if Moody faces charges.
“There is no new information in regards to the 25th Avenue incident,” Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Tuesday.
Coast police routinely refer questions on shootings with officer involvement to MBI. The state agency typically turns over its findings to the District Attorney’s Office, which decides whether to present the findings to a grand jury.
Sun Herald photojournalist John Fitzhugh contributed to this report.
