Officials ID woman found dead on side of Mississippi 605

A fingerprint was used to identify a woman found dead off Mississippi 605, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said.





Doretha Silkwood, 52, did not have identification on her when her remains were found Oct. 21, four days ago, and she had not been reporting missing, Hargrove said Thursday.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation, Hargrove said.

Suspicious deaths are typically investigated as a homicide unless evidence indicates otherwise.

A bicyclist reported finding a body off 605 in an area north of Three Rivers Road at 2:32 p.m. Sunday.

How her remains got there is unclear.

Silkwood was older than her age range had been estimated. Sheriff Troy Peterson has said the remains initially were believed to belong to a woman who was 18 to 30 years old.

She was wearing black tennis shoes with pink laces, a gray shirt with pink trim, and blue shorts, and her hair was blonde.





Hargrove said authorities want to hear from anyone with information about Silkwood.





To give a tip, call the Harrison County Coroner’s Office at 228-865-4290 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. MBI can be reached by calling the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228-396-7400.

Deputies were the first to respond after the body was found. The District Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes criminal offenses, was called to the scene.

MBI is investigating instead of the sheriff’s department because the remains were found off a state highway.