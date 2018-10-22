Woman found dead by roadside in Harrison County had no identification, officials say

A woman found dead on the side of Mississippi 605 on Sunday had no identification on her, officials say.
She was white, had blonde hair and was wearing a gray shirt with pink trim, blue shorts and black tennis shoes with pink laces.
“We don’t know who she is or how long she had been there,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
“She could be anywhere from 18 to 30.”
How she died also is unclear.
Harrison County deputies were the first on scene after a man riding a bicyclist called for help about 2:32 p.m. Sunday. Emergency personnel responded along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 228-539-4881.
MBI is taking the lead in the investigation because the remains were found off the side of a state highway, Peterson said.
Authorities want to hear from anyone who may know who she is and where she had been before her remains were discovered.
To give a tip, call the Harrison County Coroner’s Office at 228-865-4290, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1364 or the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228-396-7400.
