Father arrested after 2-month-old diagnosed with cracked skull, Harrison County sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

October 16, 2018 09:34 AM

Harrison County

A two-month-old baby’s critical injuries have led to the arrest of the father, who has admitted abusing the infant, Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release Tuesday.

Firefighters and an ambulance responded to a home in the 14000 block of Calcutta Drive on Monday and found a 2-month-old that was not breathing, Peterson said. The neighborhood is south of Robinson Road off Windance Drive.

Deputies, the Harrison County Fire Service and American Medical Response went to the home after receiving a call for help.

Medical personnel at Garden Park Medical Center discovered the infant had suffered a skull fracture and has a double brain bleed, Peterson said.

The baby was in critical condition and was flown to Oschner’s Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

Investigators questioned both parents, and the father, Byron Allen Ellision, “confessed to abusing the child,” Peterson said.

Deputies arrested Ellison on a charge of felony child abuse.

He was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

