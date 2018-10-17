Who killed this Pass man? Water was running, car burned and body found in woods, police say

Lifelong Pass Christian resident Kenneth J. Charlot disappeared Feb. 1 from his Seal Avenue home, where he lived alone.

Police say a relative who went to check on him found water running in his house, as if he’d been interrupted, and Charlot was missing along with his car. Someone set his car afire that night in Gulfport. His body was found in woods the next day, also in Gulfport.

His homicide remains unsolved, and police are asking for the public’s help with any information.

As an incentive, tipsters can qualify for a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“There’s always talk of people not wanting to be a snitch, or being afraid to come forward,” Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.

“We don’t want to know you’re name,” Hendricks said. “We just want your information in hopes it can help us put several pieces of this puzzle together.”

“Some people have called in anonymous tips already, but we want more information to corroborate and verify the information we already have.”

Hendricks said he doesn’t want to speculate about why water was left running in Charlot’s home.

However, he said a relative “found some suspicious things.” Hendricks declined to say what else was suspicious, but said police have been looking at bank records and bank transactions in hopes those records can shed some light on his disappearance.

Timeline of disappearance

Feb. 1: His family saw him that morning. About 6 p.m., a relative who couldn’t reach him noticed suspicious activity at his home and called police. The relative reported he and his car were missing.

Feb. 1: About 11:24 p.m., Gulfport police found his car on fire on 31st Street near 43rd Avenue.

Feb. 2: Two men walking around 30th Avenue and 23rd Street in Gulfport saw a body in woods and called police about 11 a.m. No ID was found on the body but the county coroner confirmed the remains were those of Charlot.

April 26: Cornell Smith, a man wanted for questioning in Charlot’s killing, was arrested in Escambia County, Fla., on unrelated charges. Pass Christian police interviewed Smith but filed no charges against him.

Police have not released the cause and manner of Smith’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.



