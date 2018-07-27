Charges filed after 2-month-old hospitalized with skull fracture, Gulfport police say

A Gulfport man is in custody after he took his infant son to the hospital with a head injury.
Gulfport police on Thursday arrested Shawn Michael Babbitt, 29, on a charge of child abuse, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
The Gulfport Police Department was contacted Wednesday for a complaint of child abuse in the 500 block of Oregon Drive, Sgt. Clayton Fulks said in a press release.
Babbitt and a relative took his 2-month-old son to Memorial Hospital, Fulks said, where doctors found a skull fracture. The child was then air-lifted to the children’s hospital in Mobile, Alabama.
The boy is still receiving treatment.
Bond was set at $200,000 by Judge Fant Walker on the child abuse charge. But two bond amounts of $677.25 was added for charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after Babbitt was taken to Harrison County jail.
