A woman was found dead in his Moss Point driveway and her Cadillac is missing, cops say

Moss Point police are searching for a Cadillac Escalade with personalized tag, U Go BJ, in connection with the killing of a woman early Thursday morning.
Police got a call about 7:30 a.m. about a woman who laying in her driveway off Griffin Street on Belleview Avenue. The woman, who has not been identified, had obvious signs of trauma to her body, Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
The victim’s beige Cadillac was supposed to be at home, but it’s missing.
“We have no idea if the person got hit (by his car) in the street or crawled to her driveway,” Ashley said.
The killing occurred on he same street where a deadly home invasion and murder occurred during Super Bowl party earlier this year.
To report information, call Moss Point Police at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with tips.
The investigation is ongoing.
