From left, Darrian Cooks, Robert Jackson, Tykice Watts. Not pictured is Sirmarrion Davis.
From left, Darrian Cooks, Robert Jackson, Tykice Watts. Not pictured is Sirmarrion Davis. Jackson County Adult Detention Center
From left, Darrian Cooks, Robert Jackson, Tykice Watts. Not pictured is Sirmarrion Davis. Jackson County Adult Detention Center

Crime

Four charged in high-profile gang-related killing

By Margaret Baker And Jeff Clark

mbbaker@sunherald.com

jclark@sunherald.com

August 22, 2018 09:38 AM

Four men in custody on capital murder charges are accused in the high-profile gang-related killing of one man and the shooting of two others at a Super Bowl party in Moss Point.

Those arrested are Robert Jackson, 20, Darrian Dontae Cooks, 20, Tukice Laddel Watts, 20, Sirmarrion Davis, 20, according to hte Jackson County jail docket.

When the Feb. 4 killing occurred, police said the four or five armed suspects forced their way inside and started robbing those at the Super Bowl party.

Fabian Dwight Dailey was shot and killed, another man was taken to the hospital, treated and released and a third victim was hospitalized overnight for his injuries.

Former Moss Point resident David Wright tells people gathered at a press conference at Moss Point City Hall that they are part of the problem with the city’s crime if they don’t help police when they know something about a crime.

By

The FBI, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney’s office, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies are investigating.

After the shooting, Moss Point residents expressed outrage over those who witness crimes but refuse to report information on them to authorities.

Local, state and federal investigators joined forces to identity the suspects. A press conference is scheduled Thursday.

Check back with SunHearld.com for updates.



Margaret Baker 228-896-0538, margar45

  Comments  