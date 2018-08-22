Four charged in high-profile gang-related killing

Four men in custody on capital murder charges are accused in the high-profile gang-related killing of one man and the shooting of two others at a Super Bowl party in Moss Point.
Those arrested are Robert Jackson, 20, Darrian Dontae Cooks, 20, Tukice Laddel Watts, 20, Sirmarrion Davis, 20, according to hte Jackson County jail docket.
When the Feb. 4 killing occurred, police said the four or five armed suspects forced their way inside and started robbing those at the Super Bowl party.
Fabian Dwight Dailey was shot and killed, another man was taken to the hospital, treated and released and a third victim was hospitalized overnight for his injuries.
The FBI, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the District Attorney’s office, the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies are investigating.
After the shooting, Moss Point residents expressed outrage over those who witness crimes but refuse to report information on them to authorities.
Local, state and federal investigators joined forces to identity the suspects. A press conference is scheduled Thursday.
