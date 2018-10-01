Judge decides whether to send ex-DMR chief Bill Walker back to prison

U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Monday sentenced the former head of the Department of Marine Resources, Bill Walker, to time served after he violated his supervised release terms by not making restitution payments.

Walker won’t have to go back to jail as long as he makes scheduled payments of $5,000. The judge also ordered him to refinance or sell his longtime home in Ocean Springs.

Walker has been behind bars since the afternoon of Sept. 19, when Starrett ruled after a hearing that the 72-year-old violated the terms of his supervised release by not paying restitution in the public corruption case.

At the end of the hearing, Starrett jailed Walker for “willful and obstinate failure” to make scheduled payments of $5,000 a month on the $572,689 in restitution he owes.

Beginning in 2014, Walker served three years of a five-year prison sentence for conspiring with son Scott Walker to defraud the government.

Walker asked at a February hearing that the payments be lowered. Starrett refused, saying Walker and his wife have a combined retirement income of more than $190,000 a year and should cut expenses.

Starrett saw no evidence at the September hearing that the Walkers were curbing those expenses. He also said Walker had failed to supply backup documentation to support his financial statements.

Walker also has a $125,000 fine to pay.