Judge orders ex-DMR chief Bill Walker back to prison after not paying fines

A judge on Wednesday ordered former Mississippi Department of Marine Resources director Bill Walker back to prison for violating the terms of his release — which includes not paying fines and not providing financial documentation.
He is to remain there until a sentencing hearing on Oct. 1.
His son, Scott Walker, was in charge of gathering the documentation but did not submit it before the deadline.
The judge told Bill Walker it’s unfortunate because “your son does not have to do the jail time.”
Scott said outside the courtroom that he blames himself and the delay falls on his shoulders.
Walker was summoned to court over his failure to make substantial payments toward $572,689 in restitution the judge ordered him to pay for conspiring to defraud the federal government.
He misspent most of the money through a nonprofit corporation he set up while serving as director of DMR, an agency he headed for about 11 years. DMR’s board fired him at the end of 2013, amid the federal and state investigations that would lead to his imprisonment.
His son, Scott Walker, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the case with his father and admitted committing fraud in a separate case with former D’Iberville city manager Michael Janus.
Scott Walker was ordered to pay a total of $390,000 in restitution for both cases. He told the Sun Herald earlier this week that he was able to make a substantial dent in his restitution through the sale of his waterfront home in Ocean Springs. Scott Walker said he now works as a real estate agent.
Both the Walkers served prison sentences. Bill Walker, released from prison in November 2017, was ordered to pay $5,000 per month restitution. However, Scott Walker said, his father cannot afford that amount because he is living off retirement and social security benefits.
The judge has previously estimated Bill Walker’s monthly income at $15,000.
The federal and state investigations at DMR also resulted in the convictions of six other former employees, including Joe Ziegler, who was Walker’s chief of staff, and Tina Shumate, who headed the agency’s Office of Coastal Resource Management and Planning.
The Sun Herald will update this story with more details from the hearing.
Comments