He woke up to a stranger pulling down his pants in his Gulfport home. He was 9.

A Gulfport man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old and burglary of a dwelling.
Harrison County District Attorney Joel Smith said in a news release that Dominique Macon, 26, was sentenced in Harrison County Circuit Court by Judge Lisa Dodson. He will serve 30 years of his sentence with 10 years suspended.
During court proceedings, the 9-year-old victim disclosed that Macon had awakened him in the middle of the night and pulled down the child’s pants and sexually assaulted the child.
In May, Macon told the judge he saw a cracked window, pushed it open and climbed into the bedroom of a Gulfport home where two little boys slept. It was after midnight in May 2016.
He told Gulfport police after his arrest that he was looking for sex. Macon, 25, said he molested a 9-year-old boy sleeping in the room.
Macon was arrested after his fingerprints were found in the home and he was positively identified by the victim’s brother.
“Protecting the children of our communities continues to be one of the most important duties of our office. We hope this brings some semblance of closure to a dark time in this young child’s life,” said Smith. “We would like to commend the Gulfport Police Department for quickly identifying and apprehending this defendant before he could harm any more children.”
Macon admitted in court that he had burglarized a second home and asked a child for oral sex.
Because of the nature of the crime, Smith said he will serve a day-for-day term of the 30-year sentence. Following his release, Macon will be on five years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
