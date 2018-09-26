Second person arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Oceans Springs bar

Ocean Springs police say the second person sought for their involvement in a fatal bar shooting in Ocean Springs has been arrested.
Oceans Springs police Capt. William Jackson said Deshaude L. “DJ” Jones was arrested Monday in Lake County, Illinois. Jones is being held in the Lake County Jail in Waukegan until he can be extradited back to Jackson County.
Troy Taylor, 25, of Ocean Springs, was shot and killed at Kahuna’s Bar & Grill in Ocean Springs in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 15.
Malinda Marie Tennor turned herself into authorities on Sept. 15. She was a arrested on a charge of murder and is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting trial. she was denied bond.
Another person of interest in the case has been cleared. Jackson said Anheuser “Fresh” Mitchell of Ocean Springs came to police voluntarily and was interviewed about the shooting. Police said they decided not to charge Mitchell.
