Three sought after deadly shooting at Ocean Springs bar. Here’s what police are saying

Ocean Springs police are looking for two men and a woman after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.
Police were called to Kahunas Bar and Grill, 1415 Bienville Blvd., after someone reported shots had been fired. There they found a wounded man who died shortly after they arrived at 12:39 a.m. He was identified as Troy Taylor, 25, of Ocean Springs.
Police said early Saturday morning after talking to witnesses they were looking for an Ocean Springs man with the street name “DJ,” who they said was armed and dangerous. A few hours later, police said they were also looking for Melinda M. Tennort, 27, and Anthoney (or Anheuser) Mitchell, both of Oceans Springs.
Police said anyone with information about any of the three should call police at 228-875-5898 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
