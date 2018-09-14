Why Ex-DMR chief Bill Walker could be going back to prison

Former Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director William “Bill” Walker could be going back to prison because he is not making his monthly payments in court-ordered restitution and fines for embezzling from the state agency.
Federal officials obtained a summons to pick up Walker in mid August for violating the condition of prison release..
According to court paper unsealed this week, Walker is not paying the $5,000 a month he was ordered to pay beginning 30 days after his prison release.
Walker was released from prison in November 2017 to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest at his home in Ocean Springs.
Since then, he has paid $2,517 of the $362,689 he owes, according to the state auditor’s office.
Officials in the U.S. Attorney’s financial division said they made “several” attempts to obtain Walker’s financial information but Walker was not cooperating, court papers say.
Walker is set for a revocation hearing in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg on Wednesday. A federal public defender has been appointed to represent him.
In 2014, a judge sentenced Walker to five years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to defraud the government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by using government money to buy a lot that son, Scott Walker, owned.
Scott Walker also pleaded guilty in that case as well as another involving former D’Iberville city manager Michael Janus. Both Scott Walker and Janus were released from prison in 2017.
Comments