17 arrested after task force targets career criminals, gang members on Mississippi Coast

Local, state and federal authorities banned together to target and arrest known criminal offenders, including gang members on federal drug and weapons charges.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced Thursday the indictments and arrests of 17 offenders on federal charges as part of an nationwide push to get criminals off the streets and to prosecute them federally. Federal gun charges carry stiffer penalties and sends prisoners out of state to serve their time.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headed up the probe, which also resulted in the removal of 97 guns off the streets.
Twenty of the weapons had been reported stolen, and some had obliterated serial numbers. One of the weapons was stolen from a marked police car.
“Today’s announcement should serve as a warning to criminals ... that you will be caught, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished for your crimes,” Hurst said.
More than half of those arrested have either pleaded guilty or announced their plans to enter guilty pleas.
Authorities targeted violent crimes areas throughout the state, including in Jackson County, in a push to get criminals off the streets and out of neighborhoods they often control with fear and retaliation.
“We are here, we are going to continue to be here to target the most violent offenders,” said Jason Denham, resident agent in charge of ATF in Gulfport. “if you are going to possess a firearm while committing a crime, you are going to subject yourself to federal prosecution.”
The initiatives are part of ongoing proactive operations, such as the statewide Project Eject, an initiative to get the most dangerous criminals off the streets and out of state..
Hurst made the announcement during a press conference at the Pascagoula Police Department. He was joined by Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams, Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson, ATF’s Denham, the FBI and others.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell had planned to attend but was sick and could not make it to the press conference.
High-crime areas and specific violent offenders known to law enforcement were among those targeted in the operation, he said.
Gang activity has become a growing concern in South Mississippi.
In Moss Point, one man was killed and others injured in what Moss Point police called a gang-related armed robbery and slaying during a Superbowl party. Four people have been arrested in that case, but the investigation is ongoing.
Many of the cases being prosecuted federally under the initiative, Project Eject, the aim of which is to reduce violent crime in an effort to make neighborhoods safer.
Many of those arrested are known to commit high-profile crimes, such as homicide, felony assaults, sexual assaults, and other crimes.
In the latest indictments, offenders are facing gun charges for lying, for example, about drug use or previous drug activity or crimes to buy a gun that is later sold on the streets and used in crimes. Local, state and federal authorities say their efforts will continue, with more arrests and indictments expected in the coming days and months.
