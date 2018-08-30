Edwin Trayce Allen, 26 Arrested in Aug. 29, 2018, in Florida
Edwin Trayce Allen, 26 Arrested in Aug. 29, 2018, in Florida Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Edwin Trayce Allen, 26 Arrested in Aug. 29, 2018, in Florida Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

He shot his brother and fled, D’Iberville police say. He was arrested two states away.

By Jeff Clark And Robin Fitzgerald

jclark@sunherald.com

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

August 30, 2018 09:53 AM

A man who D’Iberville police say shot his brother at a home near the Promenade Shopping Center has been arrested.

D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said Edwin Trayce Allen was arrested Wednesday in Washington County, Florida, after a state police officer recognized Allen’s vehicle.

The shooting happened Wednesday about 11:36 a.m. The victim was shot in the back and was on the front porch when officers responded to a call for help, Police Capt. Marty Griffin said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, he said. Griffin said the men were arguing when Allen, 26, shot his brother and fled in a black 2013 Dodge Charger.

The house is at the former location of Dockside Marine in an area just west of Mugshots Grill & Bar on Promenade Parkway.

Allen is being held without bond in the Washington County Jail until extradition to Harrison County.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.

By

  Comments  