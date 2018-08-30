He shot his brother and fled, D’Iberville police say. He was arrested two states away.

A man who D’Iberville police say shot his brother at a home near the Promenade Shopping Center has been arrested.
D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said Edwin Trayce Allen was arrested Wednesday in Washington County, Florida, after a state police officer recognized Allen’s vehicle.
The shooting happened Wednesday about 11:36 a.m. The victim was shot in the back and was on the front porch when officers responded to a call for help, Police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, he said. Griffin said the men were arguing when Allen, 26, shot his brother and fled in a black 2013 Dodge Charger.
The house is at the former location of Dockside Marine in an area just west of Mugshots Grill & Bar on Promenade Parkway.
Allen is being held without bond in the Washington County Jail until extradition to Harrison County.
Comments