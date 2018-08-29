D’Iberville man shot during argument with his brother, police say

A man shot and wounded his brother in an argument at a house on Old Highway 67 near The Promenade shopping center, police said.

The shooting was reported about 11:45 a.m. at the former location of Dockside Marine on Old Highway 67, Police Capt. Marty Griffin said. The area is just west of Mugshots Grill & Bar on Promenade Parkway, he said.

Dockside is no longer in business, but the shooting happened at a house on the property, Griffin said.

Why the brothers were arguing is unclear. Police did not have a condition on the wounded man, who has not been identified.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The investigation continues, Griffin said.





SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.