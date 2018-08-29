D’Iberville man shot during argument with his brother, police say

A man shot and wounded his brother in an argument at a house on Old Highway 67 near The Promenade shopping center, police said.
The shooting was reported about 11:45 a.m. at the former location of Dockside Marine on Old Highway 67, Police Capt. Marty Griffin said. The area is just west of Mugshots Grill & Bar on Promenade Parkway, he said.
Dockside is no longer in business, but the shooting happened at a house on the property, Griffin said.
Why the brothers were arguing is unclear. Police did not have a condition on the wounded man, who has not been identified.
The investigation continues, Griffin said.
