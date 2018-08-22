Wife of former 3 Doors Down member has been arrested, sheriff says

The wife of former 3 Doors Down band member Todd Harrell tried to mail him a prescription drug while he’s being held at the Jackson County jail, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Robin Nicole Harrell, 46, of St. Martin, was arrested Wednesday by the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, Ezell said.
She faces a charge of introducing a controlled substance into a correctional facility.
County Court Judge T. Larry Wilson set her bond at $2,500.
Harrell was sent six strips of Suboxone in the mail at the Jackson County jail earlier this month, but he didn’t actually receive the drugs.
Correctional officers check detainees’ mail before it is delivered to them. Officers found the Suboxone tucked inside a letter.
Ezell at the time said deputies were working with the U.S. Postal Service to identify the sender.
Todd Harrell has been in the county jail since June on drug, firearm and domestic assault charges.
He is a felon who served time in prison in Tennessee for killing a man during a crash in Nashville in 2013. He was impaired by drugs at the time.
