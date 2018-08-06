Drug found in Todd Harrell’s mail is sometimes used to treat opioid addiction

County Court Judge T. Larry Wilson on Monday at $1,000 for an original 3 Doors Down member accused of having six strips for the the drug, Suboxone, mailed to him at the Jackson County jail.
Jackson County deputies arrested Robert Todd Harrell on Friday.
Suboxone is used to treat opiate addictions. and is also a commonly used narcotic on the streets.
His latest arrest came Friday on a charge of introduction of narcotics in a correctional facility. Jailers had been screening his mail and found the narcotics in a letter sent to him there.
Jackson County deputies are working with the U.S. Postal Service to identify who sent the drugs to Harrell. Other arrests are pending.
Harrell was already in jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence and felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. That charge came after his arrest in June after deputies responded to an alarm call at his home.
Harrell is a convicted felon who served two years in prison in Tennessee for causing a deadly 2013 crash in Nashville. At the time, Harrell had two narcotics in his system. He later testified during that trial that he an addiction to prescription drugs.
