3 teens arrested after argument over a dog turned violent in Ocean Springs, sheriff says

A heated argument over a neighbor’s dog lead to a man being shot in the shoulder as he drove away, the Jackson County sheriff said, and four young people have been arrested.
Tyler Ladner, 20, had argued with his neighbor over the neighbor’s dog, before returning to his neighbor’s house with a gun and two other males, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
It wasn’t immediately clear why they were arguing over the dog.
Robert Beauvais, 17, Steven Bartholomew, 16, and Ladner barged into the neighbor’s home in the 5500 block of Derry Lane about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Ezell said.
The neighbor left his house on Derry and CCC Camp Road, and drove off as Bartholomew shot out his car’s back window, Ezell said.
One of the shots struck the neighbor in his shoulder, and he was later treated at Ocean Springs Hospital and released.
After deputies learned of the shooting, they stopped a car heading west that they believed could have been taking the injured man to the hospital.
The wounded neighbor was not in the car, but Ladner and Bartholomew were in one of two cars Ocean Springs police stopped. They were taken in for questioning, Ezell said. The wounded man apparently was driving the other vehicle.
Bartholomew and Beauvais are being charged as adults. The charges are:
▪ Ladner faces charges of home invasion, aggravated assault and two counts of directing a minor to commit a felony.
▪ Bartholomew faces charges of home invasion, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in a vehicle.
▪ Beauvais faces a charge of home invasion.
▪ Kaitlyn Valladerez, 19, faces charges of directing a minor to commit a felony and accessory after the fact.
All four were each being held with no bond at the Jackson County jail pending initial court appearances.
Bartholomew is from Pascagoula, and the other three are from Ocean Springs.
RobinFitzgerald, 228-896-2307
