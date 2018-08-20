Couple stopped for questioning after one wounded in Jackson County shooting

After a report of a shooting Monday, Ocean Springs police stopped a vehicle and took a couple in for questioning at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Substation, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.





A man was shot about 3:30 p.m. Monday during an argument among several people on Derry Street and Old CCC Camp Road near Ocean Springs, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Marcia Hill in a press release.

A woman, driving a vehicle with her boyfriend as her passenger, was pulled over by Ocean Springs police at Old CCC and Lori Drive, which is near Ocean Springs Road and Ocean Springs Hospital.

Authorities at first believed the wounded man was in the vehicle but he was not. How the wounded man made it to the hospital wasn’t immediately clear.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The couple was taken in for questioning, and Hill said investigators were interviewing witnesses and a suspect early Monday evening.

To give a tip, call the sheriff’s substation in Ocean Springs at 228-875-6963 or the sheriff’s office at 228-769-3063. Or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.