He fired a shot at two Gulfport detectives, cops say. Now he’s in more trouble.

An inmate being held on assorted felonies, including domestic assault, now faces charges alleging he fired a handgun at two detectives who tried to arrest him.
Thankfully, the shot missed, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said, but police filed new charges against him Friday.
They served Kendall Fernando Daniels with arrest warrants at the Harrison County jail, where he’s been held since Aug. 2. He now faces two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer — one count for each detective.
Daniels, 26, has been held, in part, on charges that came from a traffic stop at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 1, when police stopped a vehicle at Pass Road and 32nd Avenue. Daniels was a passenger in the vehicle and got out and fled, Fulks said. As Daniels fled, he pointed a handgun at the detectives and fired a shot, he said.
At the time of the traffic stop, Daniels was sought on a warrant after indictment on an aggravated domestic assault charge that alleges he strangled a woman and struck her with his fists Feb. 23 on Highland Avenue.
Police later found him at a home on 46th Avenue.
The traffic stop and what police found at the time of his arrest led to new charges for Daniels, a felon who was on parole for having been found with a firearm. Police say he not only had a firearm, but it was a stolen firearm — resulting in two firearm violations. He also was in possession of crack cocaine and meth.
If his charges have not been resolved by the time his prison sentence is finished, he would have to come up with a 10 percent bail on $250,000 in bonds to get out of jail.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set bonds on the officer assault charges at a total of $50,000. Previously, his bonds totaled $200,000. He can’t post bail because his parole has been revoked.
