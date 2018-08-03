A grand jury indicted him in a woman’s assault in Gulfport. His arrest revealed more.

An arrest after indictment on an aggravated domestic assault charge in Gulfport led to more troubles for a 26-year-old Bay St. Louis man.
He was on probation for being a felon found with a firearm.
Also, when police arrested Kendall Fernando Daniels Jr. on Thursday, he had a stolen handgun and felony amounts of meth and cocaine, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. Daniels also had a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, less than 30 grams.
Daniels had not been arrested on the domestic assault charge. A woman had reported Daniels strangled her and struck her with his fists Feb. 23 in the 11000 block of Highland Avenue, Fulks said. Police saw signs of injuries to the woman but were unable to find Daniels so the case was presented to a grand jury.
An arrest warrant was issued after a Harrison County grand jury found probable cause to prosecute him.
Police on Thursday learned Daniels was in a home in the 1900 block of 46th Avenue, Fulks said, and that is where they arrested him.
Daniels was being held with no bond at the county jail on a probation warrant on the firearm conviction and a circuit court warrant on the assault charge.
Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bond at $50,000 each of four other felony charges for a total bond of $200,000.
The other charges are possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of cocaine and meth.
