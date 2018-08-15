Wanted: Man accused in sexual assault of a vulnerable adult in George County

A man accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult has failed to turn himself in, Sheriff Keith Havard said.
The sheriff is asking the public to help find 44-year-old Micahel Ray Scott, who has ties to the Benndale community and connections to surrounding areas, including Hattiesburg.
Scott knows the victim and has been wanted on a warrant for a month, said Havard, who declined to release details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Scott has a heavy build and is 5-foot-11 and has black hair and eyes.
Havard identified Scott as a suspect on July 20. A picture of him was not available then.
Anyone who sees Scott or has information is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or contact the sheriff’s office online at www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
Or give an anonymous tip by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Scott is sought on a charge that violates Mississippi’s Vulnerable Adult Protection Act. The act protects adults and minors who are unable to perform daily activities or protect themselves due to a physical, mental or developmental disability, dysfunction, brain damage, or illnesses associated with the aging process. And it sets penalties for those who abuse them.
Comments