A vulnerable adult was assaulted in George County. Sheriff says they’re looking for a suspect.

A vulnerable adult has been sexually assaulted and a 44-year-old man from the Benndale community is sought on an arrest warrant, Sheriff Keith Havard says.
Michael Ray Scott had been living in Benndale, but he has ties to neighboring areas, Havard said.
It’s unclear how Scott knows the alleged victim, or when and where it happened. The sheriff declined provide details, or even the victim’s age, until Scott is in custody.
Scott is wanted on a felony charge.
Havard described Scott as black man, who is 5-foot-11 with a heavy build and black hair and brown eyes.
A picture of the suspect was not available.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4811 or give an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or you can give an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or send an email to the sheriff’s office at Tips@GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
Mississippi’s Vulnerable Adult Protection Act applies to adults and minors who are unable to perform daily activities or protect themselves due to a physical, mental or developmental disability, dysfunction, brain damage, or illnesses associated with the aging process.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details are released.
