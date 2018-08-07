Dealer who sold meth from ‘largest drug ring in Jackson County’ gets prison sentence

A man who has distributed illegal drugs from The Hill, a family compound in Vancleave, for several years has been sentenced to prison.
Marcus Shanord Reddix, 35, was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison Tuesday in U.S. District Court for possessing with intent to distribute meth in Vancleave, federal agents said.
U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. imposed the prison sentence and ordered three years of probation to follow, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special FBI Agent Christopher Freeze said in a news release.
Reddix, who has a criminal background, admitted selling meth to a confidential source at his home on The Hill on Jan. 11, 2017, officials said.
The Hill is off Mississippi 57. It’s behind the community’s Martin Luther King Park and north of Vancleave High School.
Officials have said The Hill was home to the largest drug ring in central Jackson County.
Reddix had sold meth and cocaine for several years, they said.
One of his relatives, Terry “Fathead” Reddix, received a 30-year prison term Aug. 2. Federal agents had identified Terry Reddix as the leader of illegal drug activity that continued while he went to prison on a drug conviction and on his return home.
They are among nine people indicted after a long-running investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Officials have drug activity on The Hill got untold numbers of people hooked on illegal drugs and fed their addictions.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie is the case prosecutor.
