High-profile meth dealer’s ‘brothers’ waved, wished him well after sentencing in Gulfport

A Vancleave man who for years led a major meth-dealing operation on family property called The Hill — where crimes of violence
also were reported — has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced Terry Lee Reddix, 43, on Thursday in front of about 20 relatives and friends who attended the hearing in federal court.
Reddix, known by the nickname of “Fathead,” laughed and talked to relatives before Guirola entered the courtroom.
When called to stand before the judge with his attorney, Reddix smiled at the audience and jingled the chains that bound his wrists as he walked to the podium.
He became sheepish and almost at a loss for words before Guirola ordered prison time, a $15,000 fine and five years of probation.
“It’s lots of stress, you know?” Reddix said of his actions and the pending sentence. “I wish I could change it, but I can’t.”
He encouraged his family and friends “to keep their heads up.”
His attorney asked the judge to consider giving Reddix 30 years instead of 40.
“At 360 months, he will be 73 when he gets out,” said John Weber, a federal public defender.
Reddix turned to speak to his family, referring to them as “brothers,” as a marshal led him out of the courtroom. The group waved and wished him well.
“We’ll be here for you,” one of them said.
The judge did not require Reddix to make restitution to the community, saying Reddix doesn’t have the means to pay it.
He is one of nine people indicted in the latest case to break up the drug operation.
He was charged with multiple counts and pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute meth. That charge involved the sale of meth to an informant at his home on May 23, 2016.
The Hill, in Vancleave, is a family compound with a public park at the entrance. A school also is nearby.
The long-running federal case, with help from Jackson County narcotics agents, is said to involve the largest drug-ring in central Jackson County. Efforts to curtail drug activity on The Hill began as early as 2002.
