A timeline of Todd Harrell’s arrests, from 3 Doors Down to Jackson County jail inmate

For Todd Harrell, a founding member of 3 Doors Down, the rise to stardom and the fall from grace have been an ongoing story since the rock band was founded in Escatawpa in 1996.
He was the band’s bassist. Here’s a timeline of Harrell’s brushes with the law from Sun Herald archives:
May 2002: Accused of assaulting a man attending a party at his Escatawpa home. The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department that Harrell’s attack knocked out a tooth, loosened others and required seven stitches to his lip. Harrell forced him out of his home after learning the man was recording his conversation. Harrell and the band were on a gig in Seattle when the complaint was filed. Harrell was found not guilty.
- March 5, 2004: Accused of simple assault in Moss Point. A Mississippi Press newspaper carrier accused Harrell of stealing newspapers from a vending machine at the Cheap-O-Deep-O store on Mississippi 63 and then assaulting him. The carrier alleged Harrell kicked him three times in the face and kicked him in the groin. A city judge found Harrell not guilty “by reason of self defense.”
- June 2005: Arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after an argument with an airport security guard at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
- July 19, 2012: Arrested on a drug-related DUI in D’Iberville after he ran a Cadillac into the back of a pickup at an intersection. Harrell told police he had taken five prescription drugs: Zanaflex, oxycodone, Percocet, Flexeril and Xanax. He was convicted in August 23, 2013, fined and ordered to attend a DUI intervention program and Victim Impact Panel meetings. Harrell appealed the conviction.
- April 19, 2013: Harrell was driving under the influence of drugs and speeding in Nashville when he caused a crash that killed another driver, Paul Howard Shoulders Jr., 47. Harrell’s car clipped the back of Shoulders’ pickup. Police said Harrell had Xanax, oxycodone and oxymorphone pills in his sock when he was taken to jail, and he had no proof of a prescription for oxycodone.
- April 23, 2013: 3 Doors Down canceled its remaining U.S. tour dates after Harrell’s arrest in the Nashville fatality. His career with the band ended.
- Jan. 8, 2014: Harrell lost his appeal of his first DUI conviction in a crash that occurred about a month before the fatal crash in Nashville. He nearly knocked a cellphone from a Sun Herald reporter’s hand as she tried to take his picture in a courtroom hallway the day his first DUI case was overturned. “You should be glad you still have a cellphone,” he told her. The newspaper did not file a complaint with police.
- Feb. 18, 2014: While on bail awaiting trial in Nashville, D’Iberville police arrested him on a second drug-related DUI charge. A caller at 7:01 p.m. told police a man was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at Lamey Bridge road and Central Avenue.
- Feb. 28, 2014: A judge in Nashville ordered Harrell placed on house arrest in view of his second DUI arrest in D’Iberville pending trial on vehicular manslaughter.
- March 16, 2015: Pleaded no-contest to his second DUI charge in D’Iberville. A judge ordered six months in jail after Harrell completed rehab, and ordered an interlock system be placed in Harrell’s vehicle.
- Dec. 12, 2015: Pleaded guilty in Nashville to vehicular homicide, transporting contraband into a penal institution, three counts of drug possession and violating the state’s implied consent law. He was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash.
- Dec. 18, 2015: A Nashville judge sentenced Harrell to two years in prison and six years of probation.The judge ordered a five-year prison sentence if Harrell violates his probation. His prison time was expected to be about 18 months.
- June 15, 2018: He was arrested after Jackson County deputies responded to an alarm that went off at his St. Martin Home. His wife told deputies she and Harrell had been in a fight. Deputies said they saw guns and marijuana and they searched the home. Deputies arrested Harrell on three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of drug possession and simple domestic assault. The arrest triggered a probation warrant on his conviction in Tennessee.
- Aug. 3, 2018: A piece of mail addressed to Harrell at the Jackson County jail contained six strips of Suboxone, a drug used as a narcotic on the street and to treat opioid addiction. Deputies arrested Harrell on a charge of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Who sent him the drugs remains unclear.
Harrell is being held with no bond pending resolution of his latest charges.
